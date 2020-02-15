Weekends with Alex Witt

Bloomberg reportedly considering Hillary as VP; facing accusations workplace sexism

05:00

Conservative website Drudge Report reported that Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a possible running mate for his presidential campaign, though Bloomberg's campaign communications director commented "We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation." Bloomberg is also facing scrutiny from a Washington Post report around Bloomberg facing allegations of making sexist, profane comments against women several years ago.Feb. 15, 2020

