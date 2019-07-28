BREAKING: Trump's top intelligence official Dan Coats expected to leave his post as early as this week
Black ex-Obama staffers condemn Trump in op-ed: ‘We refuse to sit idly by’06:29
Nearly 150 African Americans who served in former President Obama’s administration are calling out President Trump in a new Washington Post op-ed, saying “we refuse to sit idly by” as Trump attacks congresspeople of color. Khalilah Harris, one of the piece’s co-writers and longtime Baltimore resident, joins Alex Witt to discuss the ways she and her colleagues are fighting back.