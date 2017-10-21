MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/21/17

Astronaut Scott Kelly's stellar year in outer space

Astronaut Scott Kelly spent a year in space and chronicled his experience in a new book, "Endurance." Weaving together his reflections, observations, and aspirations, Kelly talks with Alex about his 'year abroad.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released
6 hours 15 min ago
Why are U.S. drug prices so high?
1 hour 16 min ago
Collins: Russian trolls exist to destabilize the West
1 hour 5 min ago
Hayes: John Kelly is not the 'adult in the room'
18 hours 36 min ago
Maddow: Why is Trump meeting with U.S. attorney candidates?
14 hours 26 min ago
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump WH needs to 'shut up'
16 hours 25 min ago
Sharpton: Trump insecure for not measuring up to Obama
21 hours 4 min ago
Painter: 'We gotta take away the football' from Trump
Trump has a fake Renoir painting in his NYC penthouse
Kelly gets facts wrong on Wilson

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL