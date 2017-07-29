MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/29/17

As Mueller inquires, Trump pushes out key staffers

Reporters Josh Barro and Francesca Chambers discuss the latest developments in Bob Mueller's probe of Russian meddling and how President Trump has reacted to White House dysfunction this week. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

How long will Scaramucci have Trump's favor?
Lawrence: This was Trump's worst week yet
18 hours 27 min ago
Trumpcare can't keep its promises
23 hours 27 min ago
The business of space in 59 years of NASA
1 day 3 min ago
Can Kelly bring order to Trump's White House?
16 hours 59 min ago
Russia was quick to cover tracks after 2016 election
18 hours 45 min ago
Trump reportedly belittled Priebus during tenure
Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL