Anti-Defamation League official: 'We all need to become allies in the fight against hate'

Following a string of anti-Semitic attacks, including a knife attack at a Hanukkah celebration that left 5 wounded, Alexander Rosemberg, the NY Region Associate Director of the Anti-Defamation League, joins Alex Witt to respond. Rosemberg says that "we can't arrest our way out of this, there needs to be meaningful change from the ground up," and that "we all need to become allies in the fight against hate."