Weekends with Alex Witt 04/30/17

An unvarnished look back at Rodney King

Jonathan Chinn discusses his new documentary, "LA 92," which refreshes our understanding of the LA riots and considers how far we've come from that moment of civil unrest. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

