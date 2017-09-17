MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/17/17

All eyes on Trump for debut at U.N. General Assembly

The U.N. will hold its General Assembly meeting later this week. The Atlantic's Steve Clemons breaks down top priorities for President Trump in order to quell a looming crisis on the Korean Peninsula. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump hits Democrats in tweetstorm
5 hours 4 min ago
Sanders on some supporters not voting for Clinton: 'No kidding!'
Sen. Cotton: Trump told me there's no immigration deal with Dems
How world leaders are discrediting Trump's tweets
2 hours 33 min ago
Can Democrats sell small businesses on single-payer?
4 hours 48 min ago
Jared Kushner's financials vs. his foreign policy role
Caribbean islands struggle to rebuild after Irma
Trump's deal with Dems infuriates his base
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She has a lot to get off her chest
GOP Rep.: Dreamers need path to citizenship

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL