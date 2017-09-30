MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/30/17
Alex questions Republican talking points on tax reform
Alex Witt presses Republican Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana on the details of the G.O.P.'s new tax proposal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Alex questions Republican talking points...
Kluwe: Trump degrades presidency "every...
Rhoden on NFL protest: "This is about...
Kluwe: Un-American to say NFL players...
Is there a racial component to Trump's...
Rep. Swalwell: Trump is "perilously close"...
Tribeca TV festival embraces newest forms...
King: "Insane" that Trump has time to...
Mueller forges on with multi-layered...
NFL protests create schism for First...
Rep. Lee: Americans oppose Trump's...
Fmr. NFL Player: Trump "detrimental" to...
Obamacare architect: Trump admin has...
'Repeal and replace' in turmoil; North...
GOP rep.: New healthcare bill would cause...
Baker: Trump taunts "play into Kim Jong-un...
2017 Emmys bring fierce competition to T.V...
A week of tweets, deals, and diplomacy
Clemons: Trump "looks comic" to rest of...
Rep. Swalwell: Trump behaving like Kim...
Surprise homecoming reunites sixth-grader...
A bad week for Trump ends with Tom Price's...
Trump lauds Puerto Rico response as San...
San Juan mayor: People in Puerto Rico are ...
Trump touts Puerto Rico response as mayor...
The real reason Tom Price resigned
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
U.S. Cutting Embassy Staff in Cuba in Wake...
Puerto Rico native calls out Trump response
Will Tom Price keep his job?
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Michael Steele: Tom Price's pricey jet...
Ken Starr: Trump will be under oath before...
Trump defends hurricane response while...
Tom Price to pay over $51K but his travel...
Trump biographer: Trump's NFL attacks are ...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
Fmr. Watergate attorney: Mueller may be...
Feds reportedly monitored Manafort after...
Katy Tur's new book 'Unbelievable' details...
Did Manafort try to profit from Russia off...
Trump pushed to step up help for Puerto Rico
How US politics paved way for Trump era
North Korea weighs in on Warmbier's death
Fmr. presidents appear together at...
Puerto Rico native calls out Trump response
Dem congressman points the way forward for...
Tech companies facing growing political...
Will Tom Price keep his job?
Trump always bounces back, says Time Magazine
Economist slams Trump's plan: 'This is not...
White House waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico
Trump looking out for 'hardworking' tax...
Puerto Rico governor: We need all hands on...
GOP rep. says tax plan would help middle...
Middle class will 'get nothing' in tax...
GOP still coming to grips with Moore's win...
Poll: 56 percent don't think Trump is fit...
GOP prepares to unveil tax reform outline
Roger Stone not forthcoming, says House...
Rand Paul: WH could make 'big' health...
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Tom Price private plane scandal snowballs
Trump pitches rich tax cut as P.R. languishes
P.R. hospitals struggle with ailing Americans
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ
Extra Trump inauguration money a mystery
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Right-wing fake news terrorizes town
Americans suffering from inept storm response
Weak leadership leaves P.R. aid idle at port
Tensions flare in Iraq over Kurdish secession
San Juan mayor: 'This is a big S.O.S.'
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Moore defeats Trump-backed Strange: AP
Trump inauguration donor gets special access