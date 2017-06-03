MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 06/03/17

A month of Pride against a troubling political backdrop

Managing editor of NBCOut Brooke Sopelsa discusses the social and political concerns of the LGBTQ community as they kick off the start of this year's pride month. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Will Sen. Warren run for president?
4 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
16 hours 53 min ago
Warren: The only thing we've got is our voices
4 hours 50 min ago
Pride Month against a troubling political backdrop
1 hour 30 min ago
Levine: Republicans controlled by fossil fuel industry
1 hour 37 min ago
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?
'March for Truth' protests draw thousands worldwide
Can Democrats 'rebrand' in the Rust Belt?
Sen. Franken: Is climate change or Putin a bigger threat?
O'Malley: Investigation will uncover 'criminal collusion'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL