Weekends with Alex Witt 04/23/17

A campaign "shattered," glass ceiling left intact

Reporters Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes discuss their new book, "Shattered," which exhumes Hillary Clinton's losing presidential campaign and the internal bickering that hastened her defeat. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
6 hours 14 min ago
Record number of Americans say g'vnt "should do more"
Trump win predictor pens guide to impeachment
5 hours 41 min ago
Pelosi: Border wall is "immoral, expensive, unwise"
Is the Democratic 'unity tour' tearing the party apart?
1 day 5 hours ago
Trump will hold rally instead of attending WHCD
Bill Nye: 'Science is political'
Rep. Lieu: 'Buy American Act' does nothing
Maddow: New Trump hire resurrects corruption questions
Chris Matthews on Trump's first 100 days: "It's an F so far"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL