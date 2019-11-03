2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks on Hillary Clinton spat, what worries her about impeachment process11:05
2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says Hillary Clinton's suggestion that she is a Russian asset is a "smear" aimed at discrediting her because of her opposition to Clinton's foreign policy doctrine. She also spoke about the impeachment process: "I’m worried about if the impeachment process moves forward in a hyper-partisan way it will be further divisive to a country that’s already being torn apart."