MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/22/17
$32 O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
Bill O'Reilly has faced numerous sexual harassment allegations, and he may have settled a $32 million case just before signing a new contract with Fox, according to an NYT report. Paul Farhi explains this development. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
$32 O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows...
Shenon: JFK archives could show how much...
Baker: Trump feud with congresswoman "is...
Whipple on John Kelly: Trump "tarnishes"...
Rep. Jeffries: Chief of Staff Kelly...
Barro: Trump focused on salacious dossier...
Rep. Garamendi asks: What are we doing in...
Hickenloooper: Healthcare shouldn't be a...
Hickenloooper: "I don't think" bipartisan...
Astronaut Scott Kelly's stellar year in...
Obama and Bush lay into Trumpian politics
Taibbi: Eric Garner death symptom of "bad...
Collins: Russian trolls exist to...
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
Stephens: We conservatives warned Trump...
Rep. Cohen: One Republican "considering"...
Rep. Cohen on Trump's impeachment and...
Peters: Often, "no deeper meaning" to...
O'Malley: Trump thinks he's a "wrecking ball"
Hollywood Producer: "Crimes are on Harvey,...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Weekends with Alex Witt
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Greater need but less help for Puerto Rico
Trump U.S. attorney screenings unheard-of
Trump US attorney interviews raise eyebrows
Trump flouting norms risks venal turn in US
Search for answers on Niger deaths grows
John Kelly lied in attack on Rep. Wilson
Puerto Rico backsliding one moth after storm
Refugee office blocking girl's abortion right
Steve Schmidt on Team Trump's Gold Star...
Four-star Gen. McCaffrey: Trump White...
Sgt. La David Johnson served to give back...
Reporter: 'Chilling' to hear White House...
John Kelly's attack on Democrat Rep....
Expert sees risk of corruption in Trump deals
Gen. John Kelly's credibility takes a hit
Gen. John Kelly now part of White House...
Senate GOP Passes Budget, But How Far Is...
Bush, Obama speeches take aim at heart of...
Combat veterans respond to John Kelly's...
Obama & Bush both criticize Trump without...
Politics
Collins: Russian trolls exist to...
CIA forced to walk back director's statement
Fmr. CIA boss Brennan: World may wonder if...
Brennan: Implausible Russians had no US help
Sessions reveals no plan to protect elections
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
John Kelly's 'powerful' speech hit at...
Lupica and Joe talk ALCS Game 6
Americans are desperate for a pause, says...
Mike Pompeo raises questions with Russia...
Puerto Rico governor: I answered Trump...
Paul Ryan shows off comedic chops roasting...
Bush, Obama speeches take aim at heart of...
Joe: We must stay focused on what happened...
Joe: The president knows the FBI is on his...
Gretchen Carlson: We are at a tipping point
A discussion about Russia, Sessions and...
Sen. Cassidy: Trump speaks in hypberbole
Senators make case for a public option
Trump tweets: 'Who knows?' if GOP has votes
Growing confusion surrounds ambush in Niger
North Korean official confident nation...
Why nobody wins with the latest back-and...
Pentagon sends team to Niger to learn what...
Majority concerned US could go to war,...
Isaacson uncovers the genius of Leonardo...
Rachel Maddow
Refugee office blocking girl's abortion right
Puerto Rico backsliding one moth after storm
John Kelly lied in attack on Rep. Wilson
Search for answers on Niger deaths grows
Expert sees risk of corruption in Trump deals
Trump flouting norms risks venal turn in US
Trump US attorney interviews raise eyebrows
Trump U.S. attorney screenings unheard-of
Greater need but less help for Puerto Rico
Trump travel ban preceded US Niger exposure
Pentagon scrambles for answers on Niger
Eric Holder joins Rachel Maddow Monday 10/23
FEMA grants dubious storm recovery contracts
CIA forced to walk back director's statement
New V.A. plan raises privatization concnerns
Trump fight with Gold Star families shocking
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
Sessions reveals no plan to protect elections
Brennan: Implausible Russians had no US help
Mueller interviewing former Trump staffers