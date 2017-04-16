PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 04/16/17

Atty. General Sessions unveils new approach to immigration...

Rev. Al Sharpton sat down with Kristen Clarke and Raul A. Reyes to discuss the new reforms Attorney Sessions is putting into play. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain: North Korea is first 'real test' of Trump's presidency
North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Sessions unveils new approach to immigration prosecution
2 hours 20 min ago
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
1 day 30 min ago
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
1 day 14 min ago
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL