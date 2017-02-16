02/16/17

Chuck Todd :Trump's Anti-Media Stance Not Playing Well in...

NBC Political Director Chuck Todd says while President Trump's combative approach to the media may be popular with his base, Thursday's press conference didn't sit well with GOP leaders in Washington. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: 'I was just given the information' on false Electoral College margin claim
3 hours 16 min ago
Netanyahu on two-state solution: Labels are not important
3 hours 31 min ago
Chuck: Trump's anti-media stance not playing well in D.C.
6 hours 9 min ago
Congress strips Obama-era gun regulation
9 hours 38 min ago
Resistance against Trump-ordered deportations begins
22 hours 35 min ago
Does Sarandon still think Trump can bring the revolution?
GOP demand for probe into Trump-Russia ties grows
McCain: Trump administration 'dysfunctional' on nat'l security
Is a massive purge of leakers coming?
Waters: Trump's 'Kremlin Clan' will lead to impeachment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL