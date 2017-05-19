05/19/17

Why the U.S. needs Saudi Arabia

President Trump kicked off his first trip abroad in Saudi Arabia. It’s a big break with tradition, when most incoming U.S. presidents reserve their first foreign visits for neighbors, like Canada and Mexico. The relationship with the Saudis is fraught with complexity, but it boils down to one thing. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

