06/23/17

Why some critics are quick to dismiss the CBO’s estimates

The Congressional Budget office is highly respected for its neutral, non-partisan analysis. The CBO’s mission is to "score" any bill that comes out of committee in Congress. It does that by making assumptions not just about the bill in question, but also about growth, inflation and other economic trends. So, why are some critics quick to dismiss the CBO’s estimates? Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

