Why haven’t more conservatives spoken out against Trump?05:44
While a few Republican lawmakers have spoken out against Trump in light of the Ukraine controversy, the majority of the GOP has stayed silent in wake of the Ukraine whistleblower controversy. Sarah Longwell, executive director of Defending Democracy Together, joins Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi to explain why she believes Republicans must speak out in order to save the party. Plus, one of Trump’s earliest congressional supporters is expected to plead guilty to insider trading.