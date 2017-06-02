06/02/17

Why big business sides with Paris Agreement, not the President

President Trump officially quit the Paris Agreement on climate change and invoked American business interests as his main reason. But ExxonMobil urged the President to stay in the deal, as did nearly 1100 companies that signed onto a statement to the president. So, for fact's sake, why isn't corporate America on board with the president's decision? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
14 hours 44 min ago
Sen. Franken: Is climate change or Putin a bigger threat?
13 hours 22 min ago
O'Malley: Investigation will uncover 'criminal collusion'
4 hours 2 min ago
How Trump's Russia tweets are making situation worse
13 hours 54 min ago
Dems warn Trump: Do not obstruct
15 hours 13 min ago
‘Hackers can be everywhere': Putin tells Megyn Kelly in one-on-one interview
Report: Mueller inquiry could include Sessions' role in Comey firing
WH weighing attempt to block Comey testimony
Matthews: Trump, Putin are colluding on rhetoric
Branson: Paris exit cements Trump as worst pres. in U.S. history

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL