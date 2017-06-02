06/02/17
Why big business sides with Paris Agreement, not the President
President Trump officially quit the Paris Agreement on climate change and invoked American business interests as his main reason. But ExxonMobil urged the President to stay in the deal, as did nearly 1100 companies that signed onto a statement to the president. So, for fact's sake, why isn't corporate America on board with the president's decision? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
