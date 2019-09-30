Whistleblower’s lawyer says Trump endangering his client

In response to President Trump’s recent Twitter attacks, the whistleblower’s attorney has written a letter stating he fears for his client’s safety. Tom Mueller, author of “Crisis in Conscience: Whistleblowing in an Age of Fraud,” joins Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi to discuss his new book and how this specific situation fits in. Plus, NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker reports that John Bolton, former national security adviser, opposed the Ukraine phone call at the center of Trump’s impeachment battle.