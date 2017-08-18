08/18/17

Where’s the VC Funding for Women?

Critics say the male-dominated tech world makes it harder for women entrepreneurs to raise money needed to start and grow new businesses. A new report actually reveals how women in tech get a tiny fraction of venture capital funding compared to men and the women's share of funding is shrinking. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in key states
23 hours 7 min ago
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
19 hours 49 min ago
Trump to address nation on Afghanistan Monday
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
20 hours 10 sec ago
Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91
19 hours 14 min ago
Is Russia using the alt-right to undermine U.S. democracy?
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'
MLK III: 'We've got to change minds and hearts'
Fmr. GOP Rep: If leaders are silent, 'they wear the cap'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL