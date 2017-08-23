08/23/17

Watch Velshi and Ruhle fact-check Trump advisor Brad Thomas

Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle question Brad Thomas' claims that Donald Trump deserves all the credit for the stock market's performance as well as jobs creation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
9 hours 13 min ago
Sen. Heller's GOP challenger is confident he'll win
4 hours 53 min ago
For Facts Sake: What Trump got wrong at his Arizona rally
3 hours 59 min ago
Joe: Arizona rally was Trump at his worst
9 hours 43 min ago
How Reno Nevada is rebounding from the Great Recession
5 hours 4 min ago
Lawrence fact checks Trump rally in real-time
NYT: Trump attacked McConnell on Russia investigation
Trump hints he'll pardon convicted Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Phoenix mayor: Trump speech unhelpful and divisive
Trump adviser Carl Icahn mired in self-dealing scandal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL