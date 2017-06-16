06/16/17

U.S. budget deficits: How much debt is too much?

When the United States spends more money than it takes in, there is a budget shortfall, or a "deficit." To make up the difference, the federal government goes out and borrows money and runs up the public debt. Politicians pay lip service to cutting deficits and debt, but almost never do. Ali Velshi explains why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

