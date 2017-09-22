09/22/17

Trump Wants to Cut U.S. Foreign Aid

President Trump says the U.S. gives too much foreign aid to the rest of the world and wants to cut funding by nearly 40%. It has been a consistent theme since he first proclaimed "America First" on the campaign trail. But, in the battle for influence in the world, many argue that U.S. foreign assistance should be an integral part of any "America First" policy. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

