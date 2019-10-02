Trump suggests Schiff be looked at for treason

House Democrats are warning the White House that subpoenas are coming if it doesn’t produce key Ukraine documents as Secretary of State Pompeo admits he was on the call with Ukraine’s president. PBS Newshour White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and NBC’s Heidi Przybyla join Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we know. Weighing in: Former Congresswoman Liz Holtzman and Kelly Magsamen, who served on the National Security Council.