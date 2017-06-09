06/09/17

Trump's Trillion Dollar Plan is Not Enough

President Trump is pushing a trillion dollar plan to improve America’s aging infrastructure, but the estimates for getting it up to speed are far higher. The American Society of Civil Engineers calls for $4.6 trillion to pay for fixes, builds, and upgrades over the next ten years. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

