06/16/17

This is How Bitcoin Works

Bitcoin is a digital currency first introduced in 2009. It can be stored in a digital wallet that can be accessed by your computer or smart phone. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle explains how the "cryptocurrency" is being used and it’s recent volatility. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

