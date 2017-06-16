06/16/17

The New Urban Crisis Accelerated Inequality in Metro Cities

Richard Florida, urban studies professor at the University of Toronto and author of "The New Urban Crisis” joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle to discuss how cities are increasing inequality and how pockets of concentrated wealth and poverty are squeezing out the middle class. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

