05/26/17

The Mythical 3% GDP Growth

The Trump administration releases their budget, but the numbers are based on an major assumption. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle explains why relying on a 3% growth rate for our GDP is just "pie in the sky." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

