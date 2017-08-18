08/18/17

The Gender Pay Gap: Fact or Fiction?

Many will argue the gender pay gap is just a myth…but no matter how you crunch the numbers: a 20-cent gap or a 5-cent gap, there is inequity in pay between men and women. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating stands below 40% in key states
23 hours 7 min ago
Will Bannon's departure bring order to the White House?
19 hours 49 min ago
Trump to address nation on Afghanistan Monday
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
20 hours 11 sec ago
Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dead at 91
19 hours 14 min ago
Is Russia using the alt-right to undermine U.S. democracy?
Rep. Cohen: Trump makes Nixon look 'sane'
Rev. Al: 'Racism is an American problem'
MLK III: 'We've got to change minds and hearts'
Fmr. GOP Rep: If leaders are silent, 'they wear the cap'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL