08/18/17
The Gender Pay Gap: Fact or Fiction?
Many will argue the gender pay gap is just a myth…but no matter how you crunch the numbers: a 20-cent gap or a 5-cent gap, there is inequity in pay between men and women. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
The Gender Pay Gap: Fact or Fiction?
A Closer Look At Income Inequality
Trump’s “Unprecedented” Economic Growth?
Decline of the Coal Industry
Fact Checking Corey Lewandowski
What is the CFBP?
Market gains only benefit some Americans
For Facts Sake: Trumpcare Promises
The Business of Space
The Businessman President
Farms Hit By Migrant Labor Crunch
Explaining “Net Neutrality”
For Facts Sake: Is Obamacare in a Death...
Meatless burger "bleeds" like the real thing
For Facts Sake: U.S. Health Care Lags Others
Raising the Minimum Wage
For Facts Sake: Universal Health Care
Senate health bill focuses more on tax breaks
Why critics are quick to dismiss the CBO
Do U.S. workers have a "Skills Gap” problem?
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Velshi & Ruhle
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Tim Kaine offers ideas on statues worth...
What Steve Bannon's brief WH tenure shows
Why the latest Trump poll numbers matter
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
Rep. Ellison: Protesters show our values...
Roland Martin: White, conservative...
Dem Sen. Hirono on Trump & North Korea:...
Dem Sen. Hirono on Bannon's ouster: Trump...
With Bannon ouster is chaos the new normal...
Back at Brietbart, ousted Trump aide...
CEO President Trump loses CEOs
Bannon declares war, says 'that presidency...
Unsung heroes honored for integration effort
Bannon takes important constituency with him
Staff change on Mueller team raises questions
Billionaire behind Trump plans next move
Bannon uniquely odd among odd Trump staffers
Pres. Historian: Trump's Charlottesville...
Evocative magazine covers call out Trump...
Are some Republicans turning on Trump...
Politics
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
FBI raid on Paul Manafort a 'gangster move...
Lawrence: Manafort raid means 'probable...
FBI executes raid of Paul Manafort's home
Things just got a lot worse for Paul Manafort
Report: Trump's communicating with Mueller...
Trump camp turns over thousands of documents
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary:...
Trump's Deputy Attorney General defends...
Trump obstruction case grows with latest lie
Motive eyed in Trump misleading e-mail story
Trump wrote Jr's misleading collusion answer
Russia quick to cover tracks after 2016
Russian goal of US chaos already accomplished
How Congress has tied Pres. Trump's hands...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
Sailors missing after Navy Destroyer...
What Afghan strategy may signal to Afghan...
Tim Kaine offers ideas on statues worth...
Why Dems are still struggling to raise...
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and...
What Steve Bannon's brief WH tenure shows
Why the latest Trump poll numbers matter
Journalists brave dangers to tell stories...
Friday wrap-up: Trump, economy and...
Trump 'ignorant, disrespectful' of...
'Does Mike Pence believe the words he said?'
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more...
Joe: The president is narrowcasting
Republicans run out of patience with the...
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after...
Why 'low tech' attacks are hard to stop
Barcelona prepares for moment of silence...
NAACP leader: 'This is a state of emergency'
How big business broke up with the president
Rachel Maddow
Bannon uniquely odd among odd Trump staffers
Billionaire behind Trump plans next move
Staff change on Mueller team raises questions
Bannon takes important constituency with him
Unsung heroes honored for integration effort
No nazi scumbags allowed in the US military
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel rally
Trump lawyer forward pro-Cofederacy e-mail
Lots of talk, no resignations over Trump
Prominent investigator exits Mueller team
Russia apparently still helping Trump
Trump race crisis a test for Congress to act
A resistance plan: keep Trump small, use laws
City sued for covering Confederate monument
Pence unexpectedly cuts foreign trip short
Trump aids racists' political ambitions
Donald Trump fails in role of moral leader
Trump gives green light to white supremacists
Trump remarks force moral reckoning for GOP