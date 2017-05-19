05/19/17

The Factory of the Future is Digital

Nationwide, manufacturing is evolving from the traditional assembly line to the use of collaborative robots. Voodoo Manufacturing, a 3D printing company in New York is changing the face of 21st century manufacturing by creating products with the digital technology. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump gets royal treatment in Saudi Arabia
15 hours 7 min ago
U.S.-Saudi Arabia sign immediate $110B arms deal
Sen. Durbin: 'There will be a day of reckoning' for Trump
10 hours 2 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Trump's federal crime 'staring us in the face'
10 hours 30 min ago
Nance: Trump, U.S. seen as clown show
13 hours 44 min ago
How might Trump try to end Russia investigation?
1 day 2 hours ago
Maddow: Giant contradiction in Comey firing story
Rep. Yarmuth: Slow down on impeachment
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice evidence 'overwhelming'
Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL