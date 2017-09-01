09/01/17

The Economic Impact of Hurricane Harvey

As Texas begins to rebuild following Hurricane Harvey, those who were lucky enough to stay safe are left to worry about their homes, businesses, and jobs. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains the economic toll of this horrific storm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump visits as Houston struggles to recover
5 hours 4 min ago
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff, John Kelly
15 hours 45 min ago
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'
6 hours 51 min ago
Why it's a rough road ahead for Trump's to-do list
15 hours 52 min ago
Terrorism risk cited for Arkema chemical plant secrecy
17 hours 42 min ago
Trump kicks border wall funding to December
NYT: Mueller obtains draft letter of Comey firing
Trump promises DACA decision - but when?
Why was the Russian consulate in San Francisco burning?
Justice Sotomayor wears her robe to Yankee Stadium

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL