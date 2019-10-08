Sondland was in 'frequent contact' with Trump, called him before 'no quid pro quo' text

Sondland was in 'frequent contact' with Trump, called him before 'no quid pro quo' text07:00
Former Special Envoy Kurt Volker, E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland and diplomat Bill Taylor, used the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp in addition to regular text messages to communicate about Ukraine, according to two Congressional sources and another person with knowledge of the texts. Sondland also spoke by phone to President Trump on Sept. 9 before responding to acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s text about 'no quid pro pro'.