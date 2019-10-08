Sondland called Trump before ‘no quid pro quo’ text

As the Trump administration receives backlash for blocking Gordon Sondland from being questioned by Congress about Ukraine, new reporting has developed showing that Sondland called President Trump before he sent his “no quid pro quo” text to Bill Taylor. Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi are joined by NBC’s Josh Lederman, Garrett Haake, the New York Times’ Annie Karni, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for legislative affairs Joel Rubin to unpack what we know.