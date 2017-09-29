09/29/17

Should Facebook Be Regulated?

Facebook faces increased federal scrutiny over Russian-bought political ads, that it admits were used to influence last year's U.S. election campaign. Some now say that Facebook is so big and influential, that it needs to be regulated like other major media companies. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

