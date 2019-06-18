Shanahan out as acting Defense Secretary as Iran tensions escalate

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn his nomination in a surprising move announced via President Trump’s twitter all as tensions are escalating in Iran and the U.S. is sending 1,000 troops to the Middle East. NBC’s Hans Nichols and Courtney Kube join Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi to break down what we know. Weighing in: MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Wendy Sherman.