Progressive-moderate split rips wide open at 2nd Dem debate

If the second night of Democratic Debate #2 is anything like last night’s, we will see the sharp divide in the party: the progressives vs. the pragmatists. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the differences in party ideology that have been on display. Weighing in: Bloomberg National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur, Texas Tribune White House Correspondent Abby Livingston, CNBC Editor at Large John Harwood, and Former National Deputy Director for Community Engagement and the National African American Engagement Director for the Democratic National Committee, DeJuana Thompson.