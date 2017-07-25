MSNBC Live 07/25/17

Paul Manafort Subpoenaed To Speak Before Judiciary Committee

Former Campaign Trump Campaign Manager, Paul Manafort, has been subpoenaed by the Senate Judiciary Committee to speak about the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate eyes 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
8 hours 15 min ago
Paul Manafort subpoenaed to speak before Judiciary Committee
3 hours 25 min ago
Rep. Schiff: It was a 'productive session' with Kushner
1 hour 9 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
15 hours 44 min ago
Maddow: New facts emerge about Trump's FBI pick
Manchin to Sessions: 'Jeff keep doing your job'
Scout's Honor?: Trump gets political with the Boy Scouts
Booker: Trump admin stabbing Obamacare in the back
Wyden: What Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL