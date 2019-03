Otto Warmbier’s family hits back after Trump sides with Kim Jong Un 04:53 copied!

President Trump took Kim Jong Un’s word after saying he was unaware that American student Otto Warmbier was tortured in North Korea. NBC’s Bill Neely joins Ali Velshi to discuss what the Warmbier family said about the treatment of their son in North Korea after being returned to the U.S. in a vegetative state.

Read More