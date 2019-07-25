Mueller testimony leaves Dems split on impeachment

Mueller testimony leaves Dems split on impeachment12:07
A key takeaway from Robert Mueller’s testimony is that America’s elections are still under attack, but both Democrats and Republicans have different views on how Mueller’s words resonated with those who were watching. NBC’s Garrett Haake, Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss whether there is more support for President Trump’s impeachment after Mueller’s testimony.