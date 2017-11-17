11/17/17

Jeff Corwin weighs in on Trump game trophy reversal

Wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin offers insight into the Trump administration's reversal on banning game trophies from Africa and whether it will help or hurt wild animals. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kayla Moore: My husband 'will not step down'
52 min 38 sec ago
Why tax reform my not fix the economy
2 hours 5 min ago
Mika: We need honest, open conversation about sexual misconduct
Kushner asked for info about 'Russian backdoor overture'
15 hours 56 min ago
This Panama tower carries Trump's name — and ties to organized crime
Dossier author says Trump's Russia deal deserve investigation
Roy Moore trails Democrat Doug Jones in latest poll
Senators get into a tax reform shouting match
Russia probe focusing on Hope Hicks & Jared Kushner
Millions of kids may lose health care because Congress missed a deadline

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL