Velshi & Ruhle

How do strict abortion laws affect the entertainment industry?

04:00

Lawmakers in Louisiana passed one of the country’s strictest abortion bans, making it the 9th state this year to pass abortion restrictions that could challenge the Constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade and now Disney is threatening to pull film crews from Georgia is strict abortion laws are enforced. Brian Collins from the design agency group Collins joins Ali Velshi to explain how this affects the entertainment industry.May 30, 2019

