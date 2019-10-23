House GOP members storm secure room, delay testimony by Pentagon official

A group of House Republicans on Wednesday delayed the start of closed-door testimony by Laura Cooper, the top Pentagon official overseeing U.S. policy regarding Ukraine, after storming the secure room where the deposition was being held. Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, the GOP members — who don’t sit on the committees that are questioning witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, are protesting the Democrats' handling of the probe. MSNBC's Garrett Haake and Chuck Rosenberg report.