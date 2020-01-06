Harvey Weinstein facing new charges of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein facing new charges of rape, sexual assault in Los Angeles00:42
Harvey Weinstein, the former film mogul whose alleged pattern of sexual abuse fueled the #MeToo movement, was charged in Los Angeles on Monday in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting two women, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney. Weinstein is being charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents in 2013, the DA’s office said. These charges are separate from the ones Weinstein is facing in New York.