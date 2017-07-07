07/07/17

For Facts Sake: U.S. Health Care Lags Others

America’s health care system is the envy of the world. Yet, Americans pay more for health care than their peers in other developed countries, but end up with health outcomes that are less. Ali Velshi explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ivanka 'briefly' fills Trump's seat at G-20 leaders' table
The rise to power of Vladimir Putin
16 hours 24 min ago
Did Trump get played by Putin?
15 hours 17 sec ago
Right wing appreciates Putin through guns, Christianity
15 hours 45 min ago
Fmr. American spy: Putin 'trolled' Trump
14 hours 17 min ago
GOP, White House plot 'urgent blitz' for repeal votes
Trump met Putin, but what happened at the meeting?
Fmr. intel attorney: Trump has 'damaged' U.S. reputation
EXCLUSIVE: The ethics chief who took on the White House
Mike Pence ignores NASA's ‘Do Not Touch’ sign

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL