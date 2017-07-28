07/28/17

For Facts Sake: Trumpcare can’t keep its promises

Trumpcare was defeated in the Senate, ultimately because the promises made about it couldn’t be kept. For Facts Sake, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: This was Trump's worst week yet
16 hours 42 min ago
Trumpcare can't keep its promises
21 hours 43 min ago
Can Kelly bring order to Trump's White House?
15 hours 15 min ago
Russia was quick to cover tracks after 2016 election
17 hours 48 sec ago
Trump reportedly belittled Priebus during tenure
15 hours 44 min ago
Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
19 hours 44 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL