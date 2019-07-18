Docs: Trump discussed squashing stories about affairs

Search warrants related to a 2018 raid of Michael Cohen’s home and office released today by the Southern District of New York describe a series of calls between Trump, Cohen, and Hope Hicks that resulted in Cohen agreeing to make an illegal campaign contribution paid to Stormy Daniels. NBC’s Tom Winter joins Stephanie Ruhle to break down what we know. Weighing in: Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.