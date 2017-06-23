06/23/17

Do U.S. workers have a "Skills Gap” problem?

There's a debate going on right now about why employers aren't hiring for more of the 6 million jobs they say they need to fill. Many of those employers point to a "skills gap" in the labor force: a mismatch between the jobs they're trying to fill and the workers needed to fill them. However critics of the “skills gap” say the employers need to do more to attract good workers. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle explains. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

