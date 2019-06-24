Buttigieg, Biden confront race issues days ahead of first debate

The issue of race is becoming a central topic for the Democratic presidential contenders. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing backlash for the recent fatal shooting of a black police officer while Joe Biden is defending his comments about working with segregationists years ago. NBC’s Trymaine Lee joins Ali Velshi to break down the issue of race on the trail while NBC’s Heidi Pryzbyla explains why Bernie Sanders has dodged crime bill scrutiny that others have not.