President Trump’s Labor Secretary, Alex Acosta, abruptly resigned this morning after increased scrutiny over his role in a lenient deal a decade ago given to registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing up to 40 girls. Ali Velshi breaks down what we know. Weighing in: NBC’s Tom Winter, former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and former Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks.