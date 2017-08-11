08/11/17

A Closer Look At Income Inequality

Thomas Piketty and two of his colleagues at Berkeley have released new research on inequality. In collaboration with New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, their new chart explains how income inequality in the U.S. has changed over time. The research accounts for criticisms that prior work did not include enough information about government programs and nontaxable employer benefits. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle take a closer look at the latest work. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

